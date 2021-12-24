Energy Alert
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas

By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a Christmas miracle! One Mid-South family helped save Christmas for some kids by deciding to donate toys after a Memphis non-profit had their Christmas toy collection stolen.

This is a story that’ll make anyone’s heart grow three sizes. Touched By an Angel Ministries had been collecting toys for a year for Orange Mound children this Christmas. But their truckload was stolen nearly two weeks ago.

After Action News 5 shared the story, a family from Tipton County wasn’t going to let that be the end of the story.

Alicia Reed and her son didn’t think twice before driving to Memphis to drop off toys to Touched By an Angel Ministries. Every year, the non-profit holds a toy giveaway.

This year founder Larry Hunter had a goal to help 100 children. After a Grinch stole Christmas, he hoped for a Christmas miracle. Thanks to Reed and her son, Hunter got it.

“Just the story broke my heart,” said Reed. “It’s just been a rough couple of years and just I just felt bad. You know, God led me to donate what I could. I don’t have a lot, but I’m going to do what I can in the Christmas spirit, you know? Give back.”

“When it was happening, I wanted to cry, but now I feel like I’m being touched by an angel,” Hunter said. “I just feel great. I mean, and I also would just thank everyone in the city of Memphis, those getting ready to support what I’m trying to do on Christmas Eve.”

We’re just hours away from the toy giveaway. It’s happening Friday at noon on Airways Boulevard at Ketchum. If you still wish to donate, a GoFundMe is set up to raise money for additional gifts.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

