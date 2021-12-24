Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

(Hawaii News Now)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Hawaii (UH) will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

The bowl game against the University of Memphis was scheduled for Christmas Eve in Hawaii.

HU cites a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among the Rainbow Warriors has forced the team to not play.

A lot of players were shocked when they heard the news.

“We are very disappointed to hear that Hawai’i will be unable to participate in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Friday,” Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “We hope that Hawai’i players and staff get healthy soon. I’m upset for our seniors and the rest of the team that battled this season to earn this opportunity. We’ve had a terrific time here in Hawai’i as a program and we are sad our trip ended this way.”

The Tigers will end 6-6 now as they travel back to Memphis. Their season is over.

opyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
They go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
These new Arkansas tax laws are effective Jan. 1, 2022
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 22: What you need to know
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

Latest News

The annual NEA Tournament brings high school basketball teams all over the area to First...
74th NEA Tournament underway
Bearcats advance to NEA Tournament semifinals
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Brookland boys beat BIC 68-34, advance to semifinals
Warriors win in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Westside boys beat Hoxie, advance to Division II Quarterfinals
Indians beat EPC in quarterfinals of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Marked Tree boys beat EPC, advance to D1 semifinals