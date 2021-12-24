University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Hawaii (UH) will not participate in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

The bowl game against the University of Memphis was scheduled for Christmas Eve in Hawaii.

HU cites a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among the Rainbow Warriors has forced the team to not play.

A lot of players were shocked when they heard the news.

“We are very disappointed to hear that Hawai’i will be unable to participate in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Friday,” Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “We hope that Hawai’i players and staff get healthy soon. I’m upset for our seniors and the rest of the team that battled this season to earn this opportunity. We’ve had a terrific time here in Hawai’i as a program and we are sad our trip ended this way.”

The Tigers will end 6-6 now as they travel back to Memphis. Their season is over.

