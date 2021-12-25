Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A small monastery in Ava is known across the world for it’s specialty fruitcakes. Baking fruitcakes has been a tradition at Assumption Abbey for more than 30 years.

Business manager Michael Hampton says the monks at Assumption Abbey bake fruitcakes six days a week from February to mid-December.

“It’s kind of neat that just this little place in Ava, Missouri can have such an impact on so many people’s holidays,” Hampton says.

And 90% of the fruitcakes made at the monastery are shipped out from October to December for the holiday season. Hampton says the finished products are shipped to countries all over the world.

“They do go everywhere,” Hampton says. “I think in the time I’ve been here I’ve shipped to about every country you can think of and some I didn’t know existed. We’ve shipped a fruitcake just about everywhere. They’ve definitely grown in popularity.”

The monks bake 126 fruitcakes each day, which totals to more than 30,000 fruitcakes made and shipped out each year.

“We’re at max capacity right now,” Hampton says. “That’s what they’re capable of baking. Everything’s done by hand, no real machinery other than a mixer and an oven. 126 a day is what we can fit in an oven.”

Father Cyprian says Assumption Abbey is a monastery for contemplative monks, meaning their way of life is filled with prayer and sacrifice for their brothers and sisters in the world.

“But because we don’t serve hands on, we figured we should support ourselves by our own manual labor,” Father Cyprian says.

The money made from fruitcake sales supports the monastery for the entire year.

“I’m not so sure the monastery could be here if it wasn’t for that income,” Hampton says.

However, Father Cyprian says the bigger issue has been the declined interest in people becoming monks.

“We became so few and so old American monks here that we turned to the Vietnamese,” Father Cyprian says. “They are Cistercian monks and we are Trappist monks but we’re just a reform of the Cistercians.”

Of the 10 to 12 monks at Assumption Abbey, Father Cyprian says half of them are American and half are Vietnamese.

“We’re able to continue our monastery and community life so it’s a very interesting sort of arrangement and new development,” Father Cyprian says.

The fruitcakes are sold year-round but they’re sold out. They can be ordered online once baking starts back up next month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Police investigate shooting, one person taken to hospital
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Latest News

The world's most powerful telescope launched Saturday and NASA and the European Space agency...
NASA launches new space telescope
Warriors win the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins the 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
Family prays for a miracle after fire destroyed their home
Family prays for miracle after fire destroyed their home
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Arkansas State women’s basketball surprises Destinee Rogers with message from Dawn Staley
Family prays for a miracle after fire destroyed their home
Family prays for a miracle after fire destroyed their home