Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Christmas Eve homicide involving sword in Cape Girardeau

Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.
Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department have arrested a woman for killing her boyfriend with a sword late at night on Christmas Eve.

At 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911call at 378 Barberry St.

The call was from a female who said she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

The female, identified as Brittany Wilson, 32, from Cape Girardeau, was found by officers at the doorway to the residence, with the sword in the front lawn.

The police department said they found her boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

After stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police.

Brittany Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

She was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Her cash bond has been set at $2 million.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Police investigate shooting, one person taken to hospital
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings
Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings
Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks.
Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks