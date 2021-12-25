Energy Alert
Churches work to combat the spread of COVID

Fullness of Joy Ministries helps to keep distance between church attendees by placing tape in...
Fullness of Joy Ministries helps to keep distance between church attendees by placing tape in between pews(KAIT)
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local churches prepare for holiday services as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises.

First United Methodist Church has about 3,000 members and sees close to 1,500 on a Sunday. The church does not have any restrictions on attending worship.

“We encouraged the congregation to get vaccinated and I would say that the majority of our congregation has been vaccinated,” Staff Pastor Matthew Knight of First United Methodist Church said.

He remembers before the COVID pandemic when things were a lot different. Sacred traditions like communion which is now done individually in seats.

Other churches like Fullness of Joy Ministries are taking more precautionary measures.

Fullness of Joy requires everyone that attends to wear masks and to do a temperature check upon entering the sanctuary.

Furthermore, in the sanctuary, safe distancing is enforced by some pews being placed in abeyance.

Both of these churches have not seen a major surge or outbreak since having services.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

