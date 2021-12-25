Energy Alert
I-TEAM: How to keep your home safe during holiday season

Keep packages and presents out of sight(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tis’ the season to enjoy family and friends and to protect your home.

Packages sit at front doors waiting for their rightful owners... or for porch pirates to pick them up instead.

Around the holidays, burglaries tend to jump up in the United States.

Just last year in Arkansas over 14,000 burglary incidents occurred, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 10,000 of those were at residential properties.

Tracey Parker started a neighborhood watch group in her area for that reason.

“A small petty theft happened in the neighborhood and we decided that we needed to congregate and put our thoughts together about what we need to do to prevent things from happening in the future,” said Parker.

Her neighbors know each other on a first-name basis and talk often, which she said helps their efforts.

“If you’re going to incorporate a neighborhood watch program that you have a very good communication system set up,” she said.

Parker also mentioned security systems help their efforts.

Jim May is the owner of May’s Security in Jonesboro. For him, business jumps as people gear up for the holidays.

“There is a lot of issues with grabbing the packages off the front porch so we do install more of the video doorbells for people these days,” said May.

Customers usually ask him about adding on extra security measures while they are away.

“It is a little busier this time of year. People are more concerned, some are traveling,” he said. “That is another thing with security, some people are away from their houses.”

Parker and May both agreed gifts should be out of view and always stay alert to activity around the neighborhood or home.

