Police investigate shooting, one person taken to hospital

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The West Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Dec. 24.

According to the police, a male was shot while sitting in a car off of West Bond and Avalon.

The victim was conscious and alert while on the way to the hospital.

Police have no suspect at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the West Memphis CID at 870-732-7690.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

