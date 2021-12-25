Violent Crime on Christmas Eve: 12-year-old among four killed in four shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots fired were heard across Memphis last night and early this morning, leaving several dead and injured in four shootings.

MPD provided details on these shootings as follows:

Shooting 1

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Hollywood and Eldridge Friday night.

Officers found one man shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Their preliminary investigation says that this was a self-inflicted wound from accidentally shooting a gun.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Hollywood and Eldridge. One male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition. Preliminary info is that this was a self inflicted accidental discharge. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

Shooting 2

Police responded to another shooting at 9:39 p.m. Friday night on Steve Road.

Officers say the found one man shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is not suspect information available at this time.

On December 24, 2021, at 9.39 pm, officers made the scene of a shooting at 3389 Steve Rd. A male victim was xported to ROH critical and was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

Shooting 3

Memphis Police responded to a third shooting at 1:52 a.m. Saturday morning on I-40 West at Chelsea Avenue.

Officers say two men were found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. One woman was also found shot and she taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

At 1:52 am this morning, officers made the scene of a shooting at I-40W/Chelsea. Two males were pronounced deceased on the scene and one female was xported to Methodist critical. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

Shooting 4

MPD responded to the fourth shooting at 2:26 a.m. Saturday morning on Haynes Street.

Officers confirm that a 12-year-old boy was found shot and taken to LeBonheur in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

There is no suspect information available for this shooting at this time.

At 2:26 am this morning, officers made the scene of a shooting at 1013 Haynes St. and located a male shot. The victim was xported to LeBonheur critical and was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

MPD is working to find the suspects for the three shootings that took lives on Christmas Eve/early Christmas morning.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

