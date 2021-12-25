Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Volunteers feed hundreds as part of Christmas MemFeast

MemFeast
MemFeast(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers spent part of their Christmas showing why it’s better to give than receive.

For one group, that meant giving back to the Orange Mound community.

Volunteers with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the City of Memphis and the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity spent hours preparing and handing out hundreds of Christmas meals to people at the Orange Mound Community Center.

“Everybody needs love on Christmas Day, especially during a pandemic and we want to show the city that people still care and love,” said Brian Harris.

It’s part of MemFeast, a Memphis community tradition most often associated with Thanksgiving.

Harris is the chairman of the MemFeast group at Mississippi Boulevard.

“What we’re doing is feeding 250 of our senior citizens in the Orange Mound community, just giving love on Christmas Day with a quality meal prepared with love,” said Harris.

Harris said MemFeast served 5,000 meals during Thanksgiving.

“We just decided to continue on Christmas because a lot of people forget about the next holiday and it’s equally important,” said Harris.

In addition to hosting a drive-thru, volunteers also delivered meals to seniors who were unable to get out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

marijuana
Police: Laced marijuana sends multiple people to the hospital
Police investigate shooting, one person taken to hospital
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Courtesy: 'Wheel of Fortune'
An Ozarks music legend appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks.
Ava, Mo. monastery continues 30-year fruitcake tradition while combatting shortage of monks
Keep packages and presents out of sight
I-TEAM: How to keep your home safe during holiday season
Fullness of Joy Ministries helps to keep distance between church attendees by placing tape in...
Churches work to combat the spread of COVID
All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.
Proceeds for Christmas display to go to charity