Children get a visit from Santa

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Children at St. Bernard’s Healthcare received a visit from Santa and his helpers on Christmas Eve.

It was a pleasant surprise and joy for children who were sick.

Parents were thankful for the gifts given to their children.

Kyle Bowling was at St. Bernard’s with his 4-month year old and was happy to see the smile on his child’s face.

“That’s actually the first present my kid was happy about and joyful about,” Kyle said.

Santa visits the hospital every year to spread joy to children.

Nurses and other adults were just as surprised to see Santa that night.

