Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after crews battled a fire Saturday afternoon at the Walmart store in West Plains.

Walmart released a statement Saturday evening, saying its West Plains store would close “until further notice” following Saturday’s fire.

Crews responded to the fire around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in the 1300 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard. Fire officials cleared the scene around 4:45 p.m.

The West Plains Fire Department says the store was closed for the day and no one was in the building when crews arrived.

Investigators say the fire started in the jewelry department. The extent of damage at this point is unknown. No one was hurt and no foul play was suspected, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

