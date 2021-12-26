Man spends his day giving meals to veterans and public servants
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On a day where many veterans are forgotten, and public servants have to work, Robert Lightfoot, Protecting Our Veterans, passed out meals for Christmas.
Robert spent his entire day loading and passing out meals throughout Jonesboro.
Robert has been giving out meals on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas for the last 5 years.
“What has really really prompted me to do this is that I have what you say in stage renal kidney failure, and I venture to say this is my last Christmas,” he said.
If you are a veteran and need assistance, you can contact Protecting Our Veterans at 870-408-2926.
