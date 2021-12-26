Man spends his day giving meals to veterans and public servants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On a day where many veterans are forgotten, and public servants have to work, Robert Lightfoot, Protecting Our Veterans, passed out meals for Christmas.

Robert spent his entire day loading and passing out meals throughout Jonesboro.

Robert Lightfoot spent his day today giving away meals to veterans and public service workers. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/7ON25WhTzm — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) December 26, 2021

Robert has been giving out meals on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas for the last 5 years.

“What has really really prompted me to do this is that I have what you say in stage renal kidney failure, and I venture to say this is my last Christmas,” he said.

If you are a veteran and need assistance, you can contact Protecting Our Veterans at 870-408-2926.

