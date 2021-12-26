Energy Alert
Warm End to 2021

December 27th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re back on the warm side of the front. It won’t take long for temperatures to make it into the 70s today. A few showers drift in tonight and Tuesday morning with better rain chances on Wednesday. Not much sun is expected this week. A front drifts back and forth putting some on the warm side and others on the cooler side. Really cold air surges in behind this weekend’s storm system. Heavy rain may end as a little ice or snow though it’s still a little too far out to say for sure. Cold air chasing the precipitation usually doesn’t work out for us but can produce every once in a while! We’d see better winter weather chances if moisture sticks around on Sunday.

