Trumann held annual Christmas dinner

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was held today.

A 24-year old tradition for the city.

Lindsay Miller serves as the coordinator for the dinner.

The venue this year had to change due to the number of donations.

Churches from the area came together to cook and donate.

With over 200 volunteers, they were able to serve about 1,400 meals.

“It’s the greatest blessing of the year for me to do this. To be able to help people. It’s always good to help people, and to help people on Christmas is even more special,” Lindsay said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

