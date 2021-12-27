6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday morning, December 26.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes, approximately one mile south of Wardell, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria rear-ended a Ford Ranger and a Chevrolet Suburban also hit the pick-up truck in the rear.

The crash forced all three vehicles off of the roadway and the truck caught on fire.

MSHP said the driver of the truck, Jennifer R. Evans of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was thrown from the vehicle. She was transported to a Sikeston hospital with moderate injuries.

Two female passengers, ages 7 and 8, in the truck, were also hurt in the crash.

Both girls were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Hayti. The youngest girl was reportedly seriously injured.

The driver and a passenger in the Suburban, both of Chicago, were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The passenger was seriously injured. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, Tia A. Dunn of Kennett, was not hurt in the crash, but her passenger, Keith A Spriggs, also of Kennett, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Hayti.

MSHP reports everyone was wearing a seat belt, except for the driver of the truck and the passenger in the car.

