Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas IF Robert Moore named a Preseason All-American

Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second...
Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second base in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas’ Robert Moore is a preseason All-American for the second year in a row.

The Razorback infielder earned second-team recognition at second base from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its 2022 preseason All-America teams. Moore was also named a preseason All-American prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, garnering second and third-team praise from Baseball America and D1Baseball, respectively.

Moore slashed .283/.384/.558 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 2021, his first full season with the Razorbacks. The junior established himself as one of college baseball’s premier middle infielders, earning spots on the All-SEC First Team, Newcomer All-SEC Team and SEC All-Defensive Team after the year.

The Leawood, Kan., native has received freshman All-America honors in each of his first two seasons at Arkansas. Moore, the first Razorback in program history to earn freshman All-America status in multiple seasons, was eligible for the recognition as a sophomore due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Baseball America ranks Moore as the No. 8 college prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft as well as the second-best second baseman among all college prospects. D1Baseball, meanwhile, ranks Moore as the No. 10 college prospect and the second-best collegiate second baseman ahead of the upcoming draft.

Moore and Arkansas, the reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, open the 2022 campaign – the Razorbacks’ 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow the Hogs on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
Emergency Room at St. Bernard's Healthcare
Doctors warn against buying street drugs
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’

Latest News

Arkansas State opens Sun Belt play at Georgia Southern Thursday afternoon.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: A-State WBB Interim HC Destinee Rogers and Morgan Wallace on GA Southern Game
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Arkansas State women’s basketball surprises Destinee Rogers with message from Dawn Staley
Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State football looks to shore up position needs for remainder of 2022 recruiting class