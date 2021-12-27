Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

How to manage COVID-19 symptoms in people with high blood pressure

People with hypertension should be careful with over-the-counter medications
People with underlying conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease and Type II...
People with underlying conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease and Type II diabetes are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(WJHG/WECP)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took a look into how COVID-19 affects people with certain health conditions, particularly high blood pressure.

Especially for symptomatic people, health experts recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol), naproxen (Aleve) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) to help lower your fever, assuming you don’t have a health history that should prevent you from using them, according to University of Chicago Medical Center.

However, certain medicine can be harmful to people with hypertension.

The University of Michigan Health says people with this condition should be careful with over-the-counter medication, specifically pain medicines (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen and cold and flu medicines. These last two often contain decongestants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

“There are drugs out there that specifically say ‘for people with hypertension’,” said Dr. Catherine Speights, medical director for Willis-Knighton Quick Care. “I’m also recommending that everybody, including people with hypertension, they should be alternating Tylenol and Motrin around the clock.”

Generally, the “treatment is to treat your symptoms.”

If you do get sick, click here to see how best to care for yourself or others.

As COVID-19 cases rise, Dr. Speights said, “anyone with any condition should be especially vigilant, especially for the next few weeks.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
Man killed after truck catches on fire
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
AIDS Project of the Ozarks
First injectable medication to lower HIV risk; Aids Project of the Ozarks concerned over access locally
The blood supply is very low
Blood donations decline, Red Cross in need
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency