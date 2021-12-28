A-State’s Omier wins Sun Belt Player of the Week for second straight week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second straight week, Arkansas State men’s basketball forward Norchad Omier has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Coming off a then career-high 22 points against Air Force that earned player of the week accolades a week ago, Omier topped that performance with a career-high 31 points on 15-of-19 shooting as the Red Wolves closed non-conference play with a win over Lyon College on Dec. 21. His 30-point effort was the second by any Sun Belt player this season and his 15 made field-goals were the most among Sun Belt players this season and two shy of the First National Bank Arena record.

Omier added 10 boards for his seventh double-double this year and fifth in the last six games. He added five blocks, an assist and a steal as well. He is among 16 Division I players average a double-double and his seven double-doubles are the third-most nationally.

Earning his first career player of the week nods in back-to-back weeks, Omier is the third A-State player to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Last season, Marquis Eaton earned back-to-back Sun Belt Conference accolades, the first A-State player to do so since 1993-94.

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Dec. 30, beginning Sun Belt Conference action with a 7:00 p.m. home game against Georgia State. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

