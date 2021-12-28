Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - NorthStar EMS out of Searcy is warning residents to avoid going to the hospital unless it is necessary.

According to a Facebook post, the ambulance service company says ambulances are tied up at the hospitals now with patients waiting for a bed to move them into.

NorthStar will be avoiding all trips going directly to Little Rock right now, as they have nowhere to put patients.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

