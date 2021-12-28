Arkansas/Ole Miss women’s basketball matchup postponed because of COVID-19

Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Arkansas at Ole Miss game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

