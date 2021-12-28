Energy Alert
Arkansas/Ole Miss women’s basketball matchup postponed because of COVID-19

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Arkansas at Ole Miss game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

