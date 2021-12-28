Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tips off in Highland

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s more holiday hoops around Northeast Arkansas.

The Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational is underway in Highland. Boys basketball teams from Arkansas and Tennessee are in the three-day event. 14 different schools are competing in the Maverick & Outlaw divisions. All games are played at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center.

You can see the Maverick bracket here and the Outlaw bracket here.

2021 Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

Tuesday - 1st Round

Manila 71, Mammoth Spring 32 (Maverick)

11:15am: Osceola vs. Harding Academy JV (Outlaw)

12:30pm: Middle College (TN) vs. New School (TN) (Maverick)

1:45pm: Batesville vs. Izard County (Outlaw)

3:00pm: Highland vs. Izard County JV (Maverick)

4:15pm: Conway vs. Lee (Outlaw)

5:30pm: Hot Springs vs. Harding Academy (Outlaw)

6:45pm: Melbourne vs. Calico Rock (Maverick)

