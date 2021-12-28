Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blood donations decline, Red Cross in need

The blood supply is very low
The blood supply is very low(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The blood supply is extremely low right now.

Officials with the American Red Cross said donations are needed in northeast Arkansas.

This time of year many people are traveling or resting from work and this is also when donations for blood decline.

John Brimley with the Red Cross told us over the next month they have to collect at least 13,000 blood donations each day to keep up with demand at the hospitals.

“You know, we’re at a point where individuals and hospitals are having to make a decision on different procedures that could be affected,” said Brimley.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

Its main source to receive that blood is through donations.

You can find out where to donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
Emergency Room at St. Bernard's Healthcare
Doctors warn against buying street drugs
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Latest News

AIDS Project of the Ozarks
First injectable medication to lower HIV risk; Aids Project of the Ozarks concerned over access locally
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19