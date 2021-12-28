Blood donations decline, Red Cross in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The blood supply is extremely low right now.

Officials with the American Red Cross said donations are needed in northeast Arkansas.

This time of year many people are traveling or resting from work and this is also when donations for blood decline.

John Brimley with the Red Cross told us over the next month they have to collect at least 13,000 blood donations each day to keep up with demand at the hospitals.

“You know, we’re at a point where individuals and hospitals are having to make a decision on different procedures that could be affected,” said Brimley.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

Its main source to receive that blood is through donations.

You can find out where to donate by clicking here.

