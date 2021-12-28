Energy Alert
Christmas trash could lead to unwanted visitors

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have any brand new electronics or pricy gifts for Christmas, you might need to make sure you don’t put those boxes out with the trash.

Police urge caution when putting out any trash by the curb so it doesn’t bring any thefts or break ins to your home.

Since the Christmas season has ended people are throwing away or recycling any unwanted boxes or trash. Often this means you can see the trash in front of your home.

“We just encourage everybody to take that extra step to be vigilant and make sure they don’t leave any high end merchandise out for anybody to see,” Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Joey Hann said. “They just made a purchase like that and they’ve got those type of valuables inside their home.”

Hann says it’s important not to unintentionally advertise what new gifts you have in your home.

“We always advise, especially during the holidays, there’s always a little bit of a spike in thefts and burglaries, for people to make sure they discard their boxes from any merchandise they got and to make sure that they either cut it up or conceal it or somehow just don’t leave it out in public view.”

Hann also suggested dropping off any recycled boxes or items at your local recycling center as well.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

