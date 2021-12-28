Energy Alert
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices continue to drop in the natural state.

According to GasBuddy.com, Arkansas gas prices have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 today.

Gas prices in Arkansas are 11.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 today. The national average is down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 higher than a year ago.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

While the fall in prices is welcomed, an “ugly new record” for the holiday was set.

“It was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two-tenths of a penny,” De Haan said. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon.”

De Haan says motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it. He says the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas.

However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling.

“[This is] caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost,” De Haan said. “This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky very soon.”

Make sure to use the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page to find the cheapest prices in your neck of the woods.

