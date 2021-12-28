Energy Alert
Jonesboro Hospital seeing rise in COVID-19 patients

Patients have doubled in recent days, but it’s not all bad news
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County is the biggest hotspot in Arkansas when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that Craighead County was the number two county in the state for the highest amount of cases with 300.

Though doctors initially thought Omicron wouldn’t be the dominant variant until mid-to-late January, it is here now and spreading fast.

Media Relations Manager at St. Bernards Mitchell Nail said the rapid spread is due to the high transmissibility of the new variant.

Hospitalizations are on the rise due to the rapid spread, but there is also an upside.

“It’s highly transmissible. The good news is that the evidence so far shows it to be less virulent. In that case, if we see less severe illnesses, we’re in a better situation in terms of being able to provide bed capacity for people severely acutely ill with COVID-19,” Nail said.

St. Bernards currently has 52 COVID-19 patients, with 20 new admissions in the last two days. However, that is half as many as the all-time high of 98 they saw over the summer.

The best defense is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when eligible. It is possible to get breakthrough cases even if you’ve got a booster shot, but the cases tend to be less severe.

