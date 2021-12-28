Man arrested for making threats and stabbing dog

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A rural Mountain Home man has been arrested on three crimes after Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an evening disturbance Sunday, Dec. 26th.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report from 133 Campbell Place in Mountain Home at 10:41 PM indicating that the victim was being chased by a man with a knife who was threatening to kill him.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with both the victim and the man, 40-year-old Mark Hansen. The victim stated that Hansen had been staying in a camper in the backyard of the property.

The victim advised that Hansen came out of the residence and started an argument with him. Hansen allegedly pulled out a knife and said several times that “I am going to kill you”, referring to the victim.

The victim said he then called the 9-1-1 center and stated that Hansen was running toward him with a knife. A dog belonging to the victim moved towards Hansen, and Hansen stabbed the dog in the neck area.

The victim told deputies that Hansen had been exhibiting signs of an altered mental state during the past week or more.

After Hansen stabbed the dog, the victim grabbed a wooden club to try and defend himself. A neighbor then showed up at the scene to see what was happening, and deputies arrived immediately thereafter.

Hansen denied to deputies that he had threatened the victim, but he admitted to stabbing the dog after it “charged” him. The knife used was seized and taken into evidence.

The dog was seen to have a deep laceration on its front left shoulder. The victim advised he was calling a veterinarian and would be taking the dog to have the wound examined.

Hansen was placed under arrest and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center. He was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, and cruelty to animals.

Hansen is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, and he will appear before the Circuit Court on January 10th.

