Man killed after truck catches on fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man was killed when his truck hit a culvert, overturned, and caught fire.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 90 in Clay County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 72-year-old Jerry Cossey was traveling northbound on Highway 49 around a curve located at the intersection when his truck went off the right side of the road.

The vehicle crossed Highway 90 at the intersection and hit a large concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire.

The road was clear and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.