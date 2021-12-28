Energy Alert
Man killed after truck catches on fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man was killed when his truck hit a culvert, overturned, and caught fire.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 90 in Clay County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 72-year-old Jerry Cossey was traveling northbound on Highway 49 around a curve located at the intersection when his truck went off the right side of the road.

The vehicle crossed Highway 90 at the intersection and hit a large concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire.

The road was clear and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.

