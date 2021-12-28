Nearly 5.5K COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County over the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County saw a major spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, reporting 5,498 cases since last Friday.

Shelby County Health Department is reporting strained testing capacity as the demand for testing increases amid the surge of the omicron variant and the shortage of home testing kits.

SCHD says the COVID-19 Joint Task Force is working hard to expand testing capacity

Here’s a breakdown of cases from Dec. 24-28:

Friday, December 24

New Cases: 1,288 (up from 776 reported December 23, 2021)

New Pediatric Cases: 260 (up from 193 reported on December 23, 2021)

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 559 cases per day

Test positivity rate: 8.6%

Saturday, December 25

New Cases: 1301

New Pediatric Cases: 293

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 693

Test positivity rate: 9.2%

Sunday, December 26

New Cases: 963

New Pediatric Cases: 199

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 778

Test positivity rate: 12.0%

Monday, December 27

New Cases: 1540

New Pediatric Cases: 281

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 944

Test positivity rate: 15.2%

Tuesday, December 28

New Cases: 406

New Pediatric Cases: 64

Reported cases per day (7-day average): 956

Test positivity rate: 18.5%

The health department notes that Tuesday’s numbers could be lower due to testing site closures over the weekend.

If you are looking for more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit www.shelby.community/.

