Nearly 5.5K COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County over the holiday weekend

(WIS)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County saw a major spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, reporting 5,498 cases since last Friday.

Shelby County Health Department is reporting strained testing capacity as the demand for testing increases amid the surge of the omicron variant and the shortage of home testing kits.

SCHD says the COVID-19 Joint Task Force is working hard to expand testing capacity

Here’s a breakdown of cases from Dec. 24-28:

Friday, December 24

  • New Cases: 1,288 (up from 776 reported December 23, 2021)
  • New Pediatric Cases: 260 (up from 193 reported on December 23, 2021)
  • Reported cases per day (7-day average): 559 cases per day
  • Test positivity rate: 8.6%

Saturday, December 25

  • New Cases: 1301
  • New Pediatric Cases: 293
  • Reported cases per day (7-day average): 693
  • Test positivity rate: 9.2%

Sunday, December 26

  • New Cases: 963
  • New Pediatric Cases: 199
  • Reported cases per day (7-day average): 778
  • Test positivity rate: 12.0%

Monday, December 27

  • New Cases: 1540
  • New Pediatric Cases: 281
  • Reported cases per day (7-day average): 944
  • Test positivity rate: 15.2%

Tuesday, December 28

  • New Cases: 406
  • New Pediatric Cases: 64
  • Reported cases per day (7-day average): 956
  • Test positivity rate: 18.5%

The health department notes that Tuesday’s numbers could be lower due to testing site closures over the weekend.

If you are looking for more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit www.shelby.community/.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

