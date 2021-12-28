Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms

omicron variant
omicron variant
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to the omicron variant, Baptist infectious disease expert, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, says a person is twice as likely or more to get infected from being around someone with omicron.

He says people who are vaccinated are getting infected but are experiencing mild symptoms, and avoiding hospitalization for the most part.

“You’re still in the 70 percent effectiveness against symptomatic infection if you’ve been boosted, particularly, but you really dip down into the 30 plus percent effectiveness against symptomatic infection if you haven’t been boosted and it’s been a while since you’ve been vaccinated,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld says the good thing is omicron does not appear to be as deadly as previous variants.

As for symptoms, he says there’s a shift.

“I’ve seen less in the way of taste and smell problems. They, typically in vaccinated people, have been really a little bit of a sore throat and some nasal congestion that lasts variably maybe two or three days. That said, some of the people have been fairly sick with significant fevers and they felt really bad,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld went on to say the worry with a very contagious variant is the impacts it can have on three major groups.

“Those who are unvaccinated, or maybe the elderly who were vaccinated long ago and haven’t been boosted, or certainly people who are immune-suppressed and can’t get that protection, try though they might. Those are the people who are going to be at risk for being hospitalized and having bad outcomes,” Threlkeld said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
Emergency Room at St. Bernard's Healthcare
Doctors warn against buying street drugs
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Latest News

Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays