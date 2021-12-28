Energy Alert
Pause on student loans could shape future

(AP)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Extension granted, but it could come with a price tag.

Millions of people with loans have more time before they have to pay.

The Biden administration extended a pause on federal student loan payments through May 1st.

Gary Latanich, a former economics professor at Arkansas State University said this situation is very complex.

“So, it is a temporary fix right now, until they come up with a real solution,” he said.

Each person with student loan debt has an average of $39,000 to pay back according to Education Data.

Latanich said some are asking to erase student loan debt altogether, but it won’t be that easy.

“That’s more complicated than you think... Because if I get rid of all the student loans. What about next year’s students, the following year, the following year,” he said.

I asked how this pause could affect the future of borrowers.

Brittany Cesean is almost finished with her Master’s degree.

She said canceling the debt altogether would be life-changing.

“I will be able to use that money for my life, my future husband, my future kids, future home,” she said.

Latanich explained those goals could be delayed if they continue to pause the payments and then bring them back later.

“Now you owe us 500 dollars a month, okay. Is that going to be a big hit on your income? Yes. Could it possibly delay, having a baby, buying a new house, buying a new car, yes,” he said.

Between 2010 and 2020, tuition increased on average by $7,000.

Lantanich said slowing this increase could help with student loan debt.

“It would be good if the government is trying to help students loans actually confronted the education industry and said look, guys. There’s got to be some constraint on these rising tuitions,” he said.

He said if the increase in tuition slowed or stopped many people would not be in as much debt.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

