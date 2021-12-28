Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Warm and Windy Again Today

December 28th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm air is surging back northward this morning to end our brief window of cool weather. We’ll be back near or in the 70s by the late morning. Shower chances stay low but not zero throughout the day. A dying line of storms may bring a few rumbles of thunder to the Ozarks later this afternoon. The best chance of rain over the next few days comes Wednesday, including the chance of a strong to severe storm or two south and east of Jonesboro. After a break on Thursday, a few more strong to severe storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Really cold air arrives late Saturday, and we struggle to get above freezing on Sunday. Light wintry mix is still possible early Sunday, but overnight data shows more rain than ice or snow.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Man killed after truck catches on fire

Latest News

The need to continue to serve the community is what one Mayfield church is doing weeks after...
Mayfield church helps with tornado recovery
Trumann tornado damage
Much needed disaster relief continues to pour into Arkansas
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (12/27)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (12/27)
Much needed disaster relief continues to pour into Arkansas
Much needed disaster relief continues to pour into Arkansas