Warm and Windy Again Today

Warm air is surging back northward this morning to end our brief window of cool weather. We’ll be back near or in the 70s by the late morning. Shower chances stay low but not zero throughout the day. A dying line of storms may bring a few rumbles of thunder to the Ozarks later this afternoon. The best chance of rain over the next few days comes Wednesday, including the chance of a strong to severe storm or two south and east of Jonesboro. After a break on Thursday, a few more strong to severe storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Really cold air arrives late Saturday, and we struggle to get above freezing on Sunday. Light wintry mix is still possible early Sunday, but overnight data shows more rain than ice or snow.

