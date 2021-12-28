Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texarkana man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage for 3 days

Jabori Robinson, 38
Jabori Robinson, 38(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested a man accused of holding a woman hostage for three days.

Police have issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant for Jabori Robinson, 38. Police say the victim initially accepted a ride from Robinson back on Dec. 17. He reportedly offered to take her to her home in Ashdown, but instead took her to a house on Capp Street, then wouldn’t let her leave. The woman was finally able to escape on Dec. 20 and flag down someone driving by on South Lake Drive. That person then called 911.

Police say the victim was able to identify the house where she was being held hostage. She says she was assaulted while she was there. Police say her injuries and evidence found later corroborate her story.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Man killed after truck catches on fire
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Suspect arrested in double-murder in Helena-West Helena
Suspect arrested in double-murder in Helena-West Helena
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Lady Raiders win Tuesday to advance to NEA Tournament finals
2021 NEA Tournament: Nettleton girls beat Marmaduke, advance to Division 2 title game
Lady Lions win Tuesday to advance to NEA Tournament finals
2021 NEA Tournament: Manila girls beat Bay, advance to Division 1 title game