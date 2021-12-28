The Ultimate Oldies New Year’s Eve show closes the curtain

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On a normal New Year’s Eve, you would see up to 500 people at the Collins Theatre in Paragould, but this year, it’s going to look very different.

The Ultimate Oldies show has been a staple of a Paragould New Year’s Eve celebration for 14 years singing different songs from the 50′s 60′s and 70′s.

The show was forced to reschedule because of the performers contracting COVID-19 and Joe Wessell the president of the Collins Theatre foundation said he was disappointed because since the pandemic the theatre’s turnouts have fallen.

“Oh yeah. They went down a lot because when we had a show in July. We were down to around 400 tickets sold,” said Wessell. “So, I was hoping to get around 600 for this show.”

The show has been rescheduled for Feb. 4th and 5th, 2022, and Wessell says that the show might be a little different now that it is not on New Year’s, but he stresses the people who really love this show will come no matter what.

“It might change some, but the following we have in this show is incredible,” said Wessell. “These people greatly love this show, they love the music and it’s just a real entertaining show.”

If you purchased a ticket already and want to switch it for the February show, you can visit their Facebook page or website. You can also contact Wessell directly at (870) 215-2253.

