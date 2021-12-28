Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Man killed after truck catches on fire
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown is seen in Berlin, Germany.
‘Da Vinci Code’ author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
Jamie Calcasola spent 77 days in the hospital with COVID-19 while visiting his parents in North...
Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty