West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three veterans within the West Memphis Police Department Monday received promotions Monday.

Mayor Marco McClendon announced that Brent Bradley will serve as the new assistant chief.

Bradley co-created and supervised the department’s Violent Crime Suppression Unit. That unit will now be overseen by newly minted Maj. Harvey Taylor and Capt. Ivora Hall.

Former West Memphis Police Sergeant Lauryn Dixon will rejoin the department in January, becoming the first female captain overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division.

