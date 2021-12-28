Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department

West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department
West Memphis mayor announces promotions within police department(Source: West Memphis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three veterans within the West Memphis Police Department Monday received promotions Monday.

Mayor Marco McClendon announced that Brent Bradley will serve as the new assistant chief.

Bradley co-created and supervised the department’s Violent Crime Suppression Unit. That unit will now be overseen by newly minted Maj. Harvey Taylor and Capt. Ivora Hall.

Former West Memphis Police Sergeant Lauryn Dixon will rejoin the department in January, becoming the first female captain overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
Man killed after truck catches on fire
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Kickoff for Liberty Bowl underway with parade and pep rally
Autozone Liberty Bowl returns to the Mid-South amid COVID-19 woes
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 12/27/21
Raiders win Monday to advance to NEA Tournament semifinals
2021 NEA Tournament: Nettleton boys beat Westside 82-62, advance to semifinals