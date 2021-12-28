Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 woman celebrated a milestone birthday Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Dolores Bixler’s life story now spans a century as she turned 100 today. To celebrate, her friends and family gathered at the St. Bernards Village in Jonesboro.

“I’m glad for every day. Make the best of every day you have. Now that I’m 100, I wish I could start all over again and be 21. I think that would be fun,” she said with a laugh.

It’s Dolores Bixler’s 100th birthday! Hear her story tonight on @Region8News.



Pictured is her, her daughter, her granddaughter and her great granddaughter📸 pic.twitter.com/Z18L5Xe38b — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) December 28, 2021

Bixler moved to Jonesboro six years ago and said it feels like home

Before the move, she spent her first 94 years in California where she ran a general store, a post office, and a resort. Now, at the St. Bernards Village, she runs the little country store.

It was a full house as upwards of 30 guests showed up for hugs, punch, and cake. Included in that crowd were Bixler’s daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter, making for four generations of women.

She said her story isn’t finished.

“So God has some reason he wants me here for a while. I don’t know what I can do, but whatever he wants me to do, I’ll do it,” she said.

When it comes to her best advice for living to 100, her answer was pretty simple.

“Be happy. Just be happy. Nobody likes a sourpuss,” Bixler said.

