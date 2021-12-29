A-State women’s hoops tips off SBC play Thursday at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State rides a three-game winning streak into Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, facing a stout road test in Georgia Southern. The 1pm game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM. Thursday’s contest in Statesboro marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 765-592 alltime record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Arkansas State faces Georgia Southern to open Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday. The Eagles enter the contest at 9-3 overall and have won six of their last eight contests entering league play. Georgia Southern most recently defeated Bethune-Cookman 88-59 on Dec. 19 to move to 6-1 inside Hanner Fieldhouse this season. The Eagles lead the Sun Belt in scoring (86.8 points/game), thanks to three games of 100-plus points (100 at San Diego Christian, 121 vs Gardner-Webb and 133 vs Carver College), two against non-Division I opposition. Preseason Third Team All-Sun Belt guard/foward Terren Ward leads the Eagles in scoring (13.1) while averaging 5.8 rebounds per bout, although she hasn’t played since Dec. 11 against Gardner-Webb. Mya Burns averages 11.9 points while Eden Johnson is fourth in the conference with 16 blocked shots.

LAST TIME OUT

Arkansas State proved its toughness on the road just before Christmas to move to 3-0 under interim head coach Destinee Rogers, battling back from down 15 in the third quarter to defeat SIU Edwardsville 74-71 on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Freshman Jade Upshaw led five players in double figures, dropping 16 points off the bench, including a dozen in the second half to defeat the Cougars. A-State shot 50.9 percent (28-55) from the floor, including a blistering 66.7 percent (18 of 27) in the second half.

