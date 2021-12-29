Energy Alert
A-State/Georgia State men’s basketball matchup canceled, Panthers dealing with COVID-19

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball will have to wait a few more days to tip off Sun Belt play.

Thursday’s conference opener vs. Georgia State is canceled. The Panthers said that it was due to a “combination of the positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.” GSU also canceled Saturday’s matchup at Little Rock.

According to SBC protocols: “Games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.”

A-State head coach Mike Balado said the following in a statement: “We were obviously excited to play our Sun Belt opener tomorrow, but the health, safety and welfare of all student-athletes is always our top priority. We extend our well-wishes to Georgia State and look forward to returning to the court Saturday against Georgia Southern.”

Arkansas State’s next scheduled game is Saturday, January 1st. The 9-3 Red Wolves host Georgia Southern, tipoff is at 4:00pm at First National Bank Arena. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

