Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has struck down the state’s law prohibiting schools and other government entities from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling on Wednesday, months after he temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August, though many have since eased or lifted them altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision.

Judge Fox found the law unconstitutional, including on grounds that it discriminates between children in public and private schools.

Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Former Turrell Police Chief Perry Jenning (mugshot)
Records reveal additional inappropriate sexual behavior complaint against fired police chief
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Man killed after truck catches on fire

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 cases, 19 new deaths reported Weds.
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?