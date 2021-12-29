Energy Alert
Arkansas/Mississippi State men’s basketball game time moved

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
With the postponement of the Florida at Ole Miss game on Dec. 29, the Arkansas at Mississippi State men’s basketball game will move to the 4 pm (CT) time slot on SEC Network. The game can also be heard throughout the Learfield/Razorback Sports Network.

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

