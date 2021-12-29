Energy Alert
Cafe to practice COVID-19 safety for New Year’s Eve celebration

Safety is the top concern while waving goodbye to 2021
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be plenty of events on New Year’s Eve, but with the rapid spread of COVID-19 through Region 8, it’s important to stay safe while celebrating.

The Recovery Room in Downtown Jonesboro will host its annual New Year’s Eve music event featuring live music and plenty of food.

However, they’re keeping safety the top priority.

“All our employees are vaccinated and boosted and we will all be wearing masks. We have reduced the capacity of what we might normally have, and we’ll just be as careful as we can,” Creative Director Nancy Owens said.

The local band, “The Doctors”, will be performing at the event.

“I feel like we provide something that’s different. It’s a sense of community and a sense of fun and festiveness. And we just love being a part of that,” she said.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

To RSVP, visit the Recovery Room Facebook page.

