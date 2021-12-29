Community steps up after family loses everything in fire

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in Tyronza has left a family distraught, but the community is helping them get back on their feet.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the Surles family home went up in flames.

Everyone rushed out of the house and fortunately no one was hurt.

Damion Surles says that without his daughter, they would have been in serious trouble.

“She came running out and said, daddy, it smells like smoke,” said Surles. “I then went room to room and I went to the girl’s room and about three feet from where the plug was, there was this spark.”

The spark caused the 100-year-old house to burn. The family of seven rushed out and lost all of their belongings in the flames.

Surles says the worst part might be the fact that it happened right after Christmas, saying that all the gifts his children just got are gone.

Not even 24 hours after the fire, the Tyronza community began to help the family start over. Resident Sue Ellen Lucas says that is what you get when you live in this town.

“When one falls, everybody is there to pick you up,” said Lucas. “I mean, people are coming out of nowhere, that I have never met before, to help this family out.”

Sue Ellen Lucas and Angie Allison set a donation center where they are collecting food and clothes as well as helped the family find temporary housing.

They reached out to the city hall about storage and the town was more than happy to help, allowing them to use the senior center as a storage facility for all the donations.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop off clothes or nonperishable foods at the Tyronza City Hall or donate via the families Go Fund Me page.

