Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community steps up after family loses everything in fire

All that is left at the Surles family home is rubble after the 100-year-old house burned down...
All that is left at the Surles family home is rubble after the 100-year-old house burned down Dec. 26.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire in Tyronza has left a family distraught, but the community is helping them get back on their feet.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the Surles family home went up in flames.

Everyone rushed out of the house and fortunately no one was hurt.

Damion Surles says that without his daughter, they would have been in serious trouble.

“She came running out and said, daddy, it smells like smoke,” said Surles. “I then went room to room and I went to the girl’s room and about three feet from where the plug was, there was this spark.”

The spark caused the 100-year-old house to burn. The family of seven rushed out and lost all of their belongings in the flames.

Surles says the worst part might be the fact that it happened right after Christmas, saying that all the gifts his children just got are gone.

Not even 24 hours after the fire, the Tyronza community began to help the family start over. Resident Sue Ellen Lucas says that is what you get when you live in this town.

“When one falls, everybody is there to pick you up,” said Lucas. “I mean, people are coming out of nowhere, that I have never met before, to help this family out.”

Sue Ellen Lucas and Angie Allison set a donation center where they are collecting food and clothes as well as helped the family find temporary housing.

They reached out to the city hall about storage and the town was more than happy to help, allowing them to use the senior center as a storage facility for all the donations.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop off clothes or nonperishable foods at the Tyronza City Hall or donate via the families Go Fund Me page.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Former Turrell Police Chief Perry Jenning (mugshot)
Records reveal additional inappropriate sexual behavior complaint against fired police chief
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Man killed after truck catches on fire

Latest News

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for an Izard County woman.
Missing Izard County woman found safe
Mask up while ringing in the New Year.
Cafe to practice COVID-19 safety for New Year’s Eve celebration
Chief Rick Elliott said the department will be proactive this New Year's Eve.
Police Chief discusses New Year’s Eve safety
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash