A Family For Me: Reagan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Reagan. A teenager with a love for Harry Potter, hoping to find a forever family.

You might remember Reagan from when we first met with her in 2019.

The then-13-year-old enjoyed a trip to the salon, and her love for hair and makeup hasn’t changed much since then.

This time, 15-year-old Reagan enjoyed a shopping spree, all thanks to Delta Traditions.

“She is very much a girly girl. She loves her makeup and clothes and Harry Potter and Twilight,” said Arkansas Department of Human Services adoption specialist Jen Miller.

Reagan told reporter Katie Woodall her Hogwarts House is Gryffindor, and after spending time with her during the shopping trip, Woodall agrees that’s the right fit.

“Gryffindors, they have courage, they are brave, they can stand up for what’s right. They can stand up to bullies and I think that’s pretty amazing so I’m glad to be a Gryffindor because I can have that courage too,” said Reagan.

In addition to Harry Potter, clothes, and makeup, Reagan likes a lot of the things most teenagers do.

“I like to color sometimes. I like to listen to music. I like to play games, and sometimes I like going on walks, I like being outside,” said Reagan.

Miller said Reagan is a really respectful, good kid, and even though she’s older it doesn’t take away from what she can give to a family.

“You never get too old to need a family. These older kids, they have a lot to give that most people wouldn’t expect,” said Miller. “They’re fun, they’re funny. Their personalities are fully developed so you get to see.”

We got to see some of Reagan’s personality during the shopping spree. She made everyone laugh and was very talkative with all the employees and our camera crew.

It can be a lot harder for older kids in foster care to find a forever family, but Miller said they need a family just like everyone else.

“They do still want homes. It’s not like you know I’m 16 and I’m done at 18. They do want homes; they do want families,” said Miller. “I’m going to ask people, give them a chance.”

Miller said being an older kid also doesn’t change what a family can give to Reagan.

“You get to mentor too. And that’s a cool thing because helping them become who they’re going to be later in life is a big deal,” said Miller.

Reagan is in 9th grade now; she likes science and history and still hopes to work with kids when she’s older like she told us back in 2019.

“I like babysitting because getting to know a kid is pretty fun,” said Reagan. “Because you get to know what they like to do so when you babysit them, not all kids are the same, but they can be the same.”

Reagan said she hopes to find a family she can have fun with.

“A family that could be active, a family that has some younger kids that I can play with. Maybe a mom and a dad, if not, like a mom.”

She also wants a family with pets, though there are a few exceptions.

“And they need to have animals. I like dogs and cats, but it can be any kind of animal except a snake or spiders or rats,” said Reagan.

Miller said finding a family for teenagers like Reagan is just as important as finding homes for kids of any age.

“These kids need a family just like the little ones do. Just somebody to love them, that’s all they need,” said Miller.

What Reagan needs is a family that can support her and celebrate her, and give her a place to call home.

“Whatever you can do to push that along to help her and encourage her to do whatever it is that’s going to make her happy, ”said Miller. “If you can find a teenager who’s willing to let you love them and take care of them you can really make a big impact.”

