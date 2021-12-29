Inmates who rappelled out of Arkansas jail back in custody

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation is underway after two inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail by using a water hose to rappel down the side of the building.

Jeremiah Slavens, of Fort Smith, and Dustin Smith of Muldrow, Oklahoma, escaped from the Sebastian County jail on Friday. Slavens was captured later that night and Smith was captured in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Authorities say the pair escaped by climbing through the ceiling in one of the jail pods and then rappelling off the roof using a water hose they found.

Both will now face second-degree escape charges.

