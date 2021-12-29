Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.
John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Ambulance service company warns of going to the hospital for a non-emergency
Man killed after truck catches on fire
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root
Yellowjackets win Tuesday to advance to NEA Tournament finals
2021 NEA Tournament: Bay boys beat Harrisburg, advance to Division 1 title game
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect