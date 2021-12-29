Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are hoping the release of new information regarding a missing Jonesboro man will lead to him being relocated.

On their Facebook page, the Jonesboro Police Department outlined the highlights in the investigation of Brandon Blancett, 34, who was seen walking away from a home on Wildwood Point on Oct. 10, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.

The highlights that the JPD outlined in their post span from Oct. 10 to Dec. 8.

Once enough evidence was collected in October, there was an attempt on Nov. 1 to create a silver alert for Blancett, but it was denied by the Arkansas State Police due to “the incident’s circumstances”.

Multiple tips about Blancett’s whereabouts have been made. On Nov. 1, JPD received a tip that Blancett was at John 3:16 Ministries, but it was found that the tip was untrue. Another tip on Nov. 8 said Blancett was possibly spotted in Bono, but it could not be determined if the tip was legitimate.

The last highlight on Dec. 8 notes that any of Blancett’s electronic devices that were brought in by Blancett’s girlfriend and another witness have been turned over to the JPD High Tech Crimes Unit for processing.

The JPD emphasizes that these highlights are in no way an exhaustive list as officers and detectives continue to wait for any evidence regarding the case. They say the information is being released in an attempt to possibly locate any leads or tips that could help locate Blancett.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call JPD at 870-935-5657.

You can view the full highlights of the investigation here.

We will continue to follow this case as it progresses.

