One killed, one injured in crash

RANDOLPH Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured in a three-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police say that Megan Crawford, 25, of Ravenden Springs, was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon north on Highway 67 around 12:25 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, when the crash happened.

According to the preliminary fatal report, the Yukon was behind a 2016 Freightliner going north, while a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was going south.

The Yukon attempted to pass the Freightliner as the Freightliner and Volvo approached each other, ASP said. The Yukon struck the Volvo head-on and struck the driver’s side of the Freightliner.

Shane Owens of Powhatan, a passenger in the Yukon, was taken to a Randolph County hospital due to his injuries.

The weather was foggy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

