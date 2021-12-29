Energy Alert
Police Chief discusses New Year’s Eve safety

Stay safe when ringing in the New Year
Chief Rick Elliott said the department will be proactive this New Year's Eve.
Chief Rick Elliott said the department will be proactive this New Year's Eve.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be parties and celebrations across Region 8 on New Year’s Eve. If those celebrations include alcohol, make sure you know how best to keep everyone involved safe.

The Jonesboro Police Department will be doing all they can to crack down on drunk driving between December 30 and New Year’s Day.

Chief Rick Elliott said the department is trying to be proactive.

“Some people start celebrating early, so Thursday night, Friday night, and, of course, New Year’s Day, we’ll have an increased number of officers out patrolling our streets,” Elliott said.

Even if you haven’t been drinking, it’s important to stay alert while driving in case others on the road aren’t being so cautious.

Some warning signs include swerving, late reaction times, and inconsistent driving patterns.

If you believe someone is under the influence, call 9-1-1.

“Dial 9-1-1 because we consider that an emergency. Because if there’s somebody that’s impaired, that can cause an accident and hurt somebody or kill somebody,” he said.

When celebrating New Year’s Eve or any other occasion, it’s important to have a plan in place.

Whether that’s establishing a designated driver or calling a ride service such as Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, know your plan before going out for the night.

And if you have any doubt whether or not you’re okay to drive, don’t risk it.

“There is a heavy fine for this. So if you think that’s fine, our fine is pretty heavy and may include some jail time,” Elliott said.

Officials reminded people Wednesday that if you’re going to celebrate, make sure you do so responsibly, noting the only thing worse than spending New Year’s Day in a jail cell is someone’s family spending it at a funeral.

