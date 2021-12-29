Silver Alert issued for missing Izard County woman

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a Izard County woman missing since 10 p.m., December 28.

Authorities are looking for Kristen Smith, 31.

She is 5′2″, weighs 110 pounds with long brown hair with brown eyes.

Officials said Smith was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt with blue leggings in the 700 block of Walnut Lane in Horseshoe Bend.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can call the Izard County sheriff’s office at (870) 368-4203 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.