Wet Afternoon Expected

Cooler air moved in overnight leading to a chilly and foggy morning. Fog may stay dense for most of the morning. Rain chances really increase as we head into the afternoon. Fog and cooler air should help keep most of Region 8 stable and severe weather-free. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out north of I-40 but severe weather looks more likely along and south of the interstate. Wind and hail are the main threats for us. We get a break on Thursday before another chance of severe weather on Friday into Saturday morning. Heavy rain will be possible too. Really cold air arrives Saturday after a warm start. We go from the 60s Saturday morning to the 20s Sunday morning. Wind chills in the teens are likely for some. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday morning. No big impacts or winter weather are expected.

